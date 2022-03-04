Jefferies Group LLC Takes $603,000 Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,781 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $654,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 420.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 16,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

NYSE:OGE opened at $39.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.69. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.79.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $581.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.06 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.69%.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

