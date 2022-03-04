Jefferies Group LLC Takes Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVCR stock opened at $74.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -132.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.18. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $59.57 and a one year high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.49 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

