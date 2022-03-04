Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) Receives €35.86 Average PT from Analysts

Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €35.86 ($40.29).

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($46.07) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($49.44) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($43.82) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($36.52) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($33.71) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

JEN stock traded down €0.92 ($1.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €29.78 ($33.46). The company had a trading volume of 73,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,081. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 21.15. Jenoptik has a fifty-two week low of €21.62 ($24.29) and a fifty-two week high of €37.80 ($42.47). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €33.26 and a 200 day moving average price of €32.58.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

