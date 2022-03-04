Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $8.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $20.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JLL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $273.67.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $10.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $229.22. 1,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,768. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.93. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $167.06 and a 12 month high of $275.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

