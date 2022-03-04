JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Price Target to €112.00

Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €106.00 ($119.10) to €112.00 ($125.84) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EFGSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eiffage from €120.00 ($134.83) to €129.00 ($144.94) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Eiffage from €118.80 ($133.48) to €125.60 ($141.12) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Eiffage currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.20.

Get Eiffage alerts:

Eiffage stock opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.56. Eiffage has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $23.67.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eiffage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiffage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.