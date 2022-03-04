JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.11.

NYSE SPGI opened at $400.50 on Wednesday. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $325.50 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $96.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $417.91 and a 200-day moving average of $439.96.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,499,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $205,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in S&P Global by 357.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,513,000 after purchasing an additional 571,161 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

