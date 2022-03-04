JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.13.

NYSE:WCN opened at $130.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.79 and a 200-day moving average of $129.44. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $138.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 41.26%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WCN. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

