JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Price Target to GBX 3,050

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,900 ($38.91) to GBX 3,050 ($40.92) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NGLOY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anglo American from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($46.96) to GBX 3,600 ($48.30) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($46.96) to GBX 3,600 ($48.30) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Liberum Capital cut Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($38.91) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,635.20.

OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $26.87 on Monday. Anglo American has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

