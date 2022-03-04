JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target to GBX 500

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 600 ($8.05) to GBX 500 ($6.71) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BP. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded BP from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on BP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.58.

Shares of BP stock opened at $28.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.13. BP has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $94.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. BP had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $50.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BP will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.323 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. BP’s payout ratio is 57.85%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BP by 48.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

