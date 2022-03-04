JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $143.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $143.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SJM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.58.

NYSE:SJM opened at $133.42 on Wednesday. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $114.31 and a 1 year high of $145.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.15.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 8,965.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,751 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $81,056,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,924,000 after acquiring an additional 561,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,445,000 after acquiring an additional 527,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7,256.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 254,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,511,000 after acquiring an additional 250,642 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

