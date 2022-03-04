JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:JESC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $503.62

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:JESC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 503.62 ($6.76) and traded as high as GBX 509 ($6.83). JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 499 ($6.70), with a volume of 179,129 shares.
The company has a market cap of £795.72 million and a PE ratio of 7.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 503.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 517.35. The company has a current ratio of 107.92, a quick ratio of 107.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72.
JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile (LON:JESC)
