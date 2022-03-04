Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Hold

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of Kahoot! ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kahoot! ASA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

OTCMKTS:KHOTF opened at $2.89 on Monday. Kahoot! ASA has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average of $5.46.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

