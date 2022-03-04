Kalmar Reaches Market Cap of $7.85 Million (KALM)

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last seven days, Kalmar has traded up 43.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Kalmar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.86 or 0.00004490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kalmar has a market cap of $7.85 million and $118,486.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00041786 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,718.68 or 0.06556573 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,534.55 or 1.00167846 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00045816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00047453 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00026260 BTC.

About Kalmar

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,216,944 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Buying and Selling Kalmar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kalmar using one of the exchanges listed above.

