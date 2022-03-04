Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.13

Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 42000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,164.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16.
About Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE)
