Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.13

Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 42000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,164.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16.

About Kane Biotech

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company develops pet oral care products under the StrixNB and bluestem brands; animal and human wound care solutions under the DispersinB name; medical device coatings under the Aledex name; and shampoos for dogs, cats, and horses under the Alosera name.

