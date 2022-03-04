Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Trading 21.1% Higher

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 21.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.69. 122,453 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 45,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.
The company has a market cap of C$27.41 million and a PE ratio of -9.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
About Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN)
