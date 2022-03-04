Katalyo Price Up 17.1% Over Last 7 Days (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0599 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. Katalyo has a market cap of $640,497.75 and approximately $793.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Katalyo has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Katalyo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00042050 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.52 or 0.06529877 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,239.80 or 1.00270517 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00044532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00048035 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002843 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.