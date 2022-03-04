Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Short Interest Up 207.2% in February

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,900 shares, a growth of 207.2% from the January 31st total of 89,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 766,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KYN. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 532.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 61,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 26,762 shares in the last quarter.

KYN traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.81. 726,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,190. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

