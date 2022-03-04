Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,961 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Keros Therapeutics worth $7,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,378,000 after purchasing an additional 65,557 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 156,377 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 240,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 139,537 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,365,000 after buying an additional 46,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after buying an additional 27,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

In related news, Director Julius Knowles sold 23,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,366,425.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $96,803.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,189 shares of company stock worth $2,174,356 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KROS opened at $49.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.25. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $71.74.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

