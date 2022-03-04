Kevin J. Brewer Sells 8,636 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 8,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $612,206.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $69.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $77.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.35 and its 200 day moving average is $58.94.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,406.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

