KeyCorp Raises TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Price Target to $22.00

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TimkenSteel’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $20.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $937.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.75. TimkenSteel has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $338.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.50 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.68%. TimkenSteel’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,270,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,969,000 after buying an additional 312,542 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 227.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,208,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,557,000 after buying an additional 2,924,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 16.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,782,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,526,000 after buying an additional 535,880 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,930,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,336,000 after buying an additional 106,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,195,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after buying an additional 118,665 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TimkenSteel Company Profile (Get Rating)

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.