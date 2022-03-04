KeyCorp Trims Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Target Price to $109.00

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $111.00 to $109.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Integer’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Integer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.
Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $81.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.10. Integer has a 52-week low of $74.79 and a 52-week high of $101.61.
In other news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $611,164.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Integer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Integer in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Integer by 7,290.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.
Integer Company Profile (Get Rating)
Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.
