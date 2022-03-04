KeyCorp Trims Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Target Price to $109.00

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $111.00 to $109.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Integer’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Integer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $81.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.10. Integer has a 52-week low of $74.79 and a 52-week high of $101.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $313.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.70 million. Integer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 7.93%. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Integer will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $611,164.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Integer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Integer in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Integer by 7,290.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

