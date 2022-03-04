KeyCorp Weighs in on Castle Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.50) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.80) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CSTL. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

CSTL opened at $45.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.15. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $31.46 and a 52 week high of $78.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.39 and a beta of 0.59.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 143.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 16,353 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $712,663.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 66,762 shares of company stock worth $2,625,570 over the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

