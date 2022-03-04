Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2,074.00

Shares of Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,074 ($27.83) and last traded at GBX 2,074 ($27.83), with a volume of 159025 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,214 ($29.71).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,450 ($46.29) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,420 ($45.89) to GBX 3,300 ($44.28) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keywords Studios has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,197.20 ($42.90).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The company has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,575.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,788.28.

In other Keywords Studios news, insider Neil Thompson acquired 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,804 ($37.62) per share, for a total transaction of £69,987.84 ($93,905.60). Also, insider Marion Sears bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,490 ($33.41) per share, with a total value of £24,900 ($33,409.37).

Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

