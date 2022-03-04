Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Cut to C$200.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KXS. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Kinaxis from C$213.00 to C$208.00 in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kinaxis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$216.38.

Shares of KXS opened at C$147.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$159.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$181.03. Kinaxis has a one year low of C$124.05 and a one year high of C$229.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.28, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of C$4.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 36,800.00.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

