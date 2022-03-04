Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 150,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,350,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,802,000 after buying an additional 433,650 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,674,000 after buying an additional 25,549 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.06. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.20 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

