Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American National Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $64.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $63.66 and a 12-month high of $79.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.39.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

