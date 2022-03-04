Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,456,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,514,000 after purchasing an additional 170,585 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,198,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,051,000 after acquiring an additional 43,238 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,804,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,947,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,669,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,055,000 after acquiring an additional 80,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,413,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,382,000 after acquiring an additional 76,111 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $21.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.92. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $22.43.

