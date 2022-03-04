Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 774.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPC. Cowen upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

MPC opened at $77.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.91. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $81.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

