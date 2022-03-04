Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New $264,000 Investment in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 36.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 23,493 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 60.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $563,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF alerts:

HIPS opened at $14.53 on Friday. GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $16.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.