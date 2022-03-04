Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,621 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,701,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter worth $550,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter worth $1,830,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth $822,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 50,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.14 per share, with a total value of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock opened at $51.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $52.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average is $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.54.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

