Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 440 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,761,000 after buying an additional 4,727,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,056,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,505,000 after purchasing an additional 133,077 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,121,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,585,000 after purchasing an additional 30,054 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,830,000 after buying an additional 139,554 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 46.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,090,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,902,000 after purchasing an additional 658,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $137.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.81 and a 200-day moving average of $156.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.38%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DLR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

