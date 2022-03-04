Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €100.00 ($112.36) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.91% from the company’s current price.

KGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($107.87) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($111.24) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kion Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €101.50 ($114.04).

Get Kion Group alerts:

FRA KGX opened at €73.04 ($82.07) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €85.37 and its 200-day moving average is €88.94. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($65.02) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($91.93).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.