Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €108.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($121.35) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €117.00 ($131.46) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. HSBC set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($103.37) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($111.24) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €101.50 ($114.04).

FRA:KGX traded up €3.04 ($3.42) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €73.04 ($82.07). The company had a trading volume of 474,528 shares. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($65.02) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($91.93). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €85.37 and its 200-day moving average price is €88.94.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

