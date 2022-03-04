Klimatas Price Reaches $0.0125 on Major Exchanges (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 30% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 4th. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 40.8% against the dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a market cap of $9,044.17 and $21.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Klimatas alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Klimatas

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.