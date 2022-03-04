KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after buying an additional 1,053,988 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,807,000 after buying an additional 677,456 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,663,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,433,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,550,000 after buying an additional 310,964 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 396,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,978,000 after buying an additional 237,339 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.73. The company had a trading volume of 26,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,900. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.22.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.