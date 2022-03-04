KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.
Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $6.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $394.58. 175,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,847,682. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $341.92 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.22.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
