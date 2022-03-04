Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Upgraded to Positive at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. Susquehanna currently has $69.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $62.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.23.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

KNX stock opened at $54.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $199,803.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,370 shares of company stock worth $5,454,741 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 64,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,072 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 114,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 46,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 128,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 16,761 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.