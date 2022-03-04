Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) PT Lowered to €92.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €102.00 ($114.61) to €92.00 ($103.37) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KNRRY. Nord/LB upgraded Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €99.00 ($111.24) to €97.00 ($108.99) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Societe Generale upgraded Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($106.74) to €88.00 ($98.88) in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.33.

OTCMKTS:KNRRY opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.38. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $33.89.

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

