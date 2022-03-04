Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.65-4.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.63 billion.Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.650-$4.750 EPS.
Kontoor Brands stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.69. 9,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,994. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $44.60 and a one year high of $69.16.
Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.44 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 183.88% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KTB shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.20.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,388,000 after purchasing an additional 254,019 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kontoor Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kontoor Brands (KTB)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.