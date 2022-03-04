Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.65-4.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.63 billion.Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.650-$4.750 EPS.

Kontoor Brands stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.69. 9,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,994. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $44.60 and a one year high of $69.16.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.44 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 183.88% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 55.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KTB shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,388,000 after purchasing an additional 254,019 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.