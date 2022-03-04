Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) VP Joseph P. Dowd Sells 3,000 Shares

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $85,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of KOP opened at $28.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.86 and a 1-year high of $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $611.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.61.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Koppers had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $405.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Koppers’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Koppers during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Koppers during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Koppers by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Koppers by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Koppers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

