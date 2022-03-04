Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Acquired by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 595.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 791,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 678,128 shares during the quarter. Korn Ferry makes up approximately 1.9% of Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $58,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of KFY stock traded down $2.43 on Friday, reaching $63.53. 1,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,122. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.89.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $639.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 9.80%.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

