Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Kraton (NYSE:KRA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.31, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kraton had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 14.17%.

Kraton stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,814. Kraton has a 1-year low of $30.48 and a 1-year high of $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 2.08.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

In other Kraton news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 77,485 shares of Kraton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $3,542,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraton by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,014,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $232,293,000 after acquiring an additional 159,965 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Kraton by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Kraton by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Kraton by 1,848.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 81,183 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Kraton by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

