Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.63 Million

Analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) will report $194.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $190.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $197.20 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported sales of $194.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year sales of $892.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $883.00 million to $910.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $992.96 million, with estimates ranging from $971.30 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. reduced their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,770,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,576. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average is $20.44. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -947.50 and a beta of 0.65. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $30.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $114,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $174,879.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,689 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,621. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,278,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,008,000 after purchasing an additional 169,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,729,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,738,000 after acquiring an additional 345,544 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,582,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,896,000 after acquiring an additional 844,409 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,278,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,456,000 after acquiring an additional 183,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,369,000 after acquiring an additional 225,138 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

