L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Given New $276.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $276.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.03% from the stock’s current price.

LHX has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.09.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $255.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.44. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $182.24 and a 1-year high of $261.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.54.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

