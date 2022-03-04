Lantern Pharma (LTRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter.

Lantern Pharma stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.18. Lantern Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $23.50.

Get Lantern Pharma alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 5,377.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 103.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 15.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lantern Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantern Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.