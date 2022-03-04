Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $120.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $86.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LPI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.60.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock traded up $4.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 3.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.08.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.01). Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 101.15% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum will post 29.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $36,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 13.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,884,000 after acquiring an additional 304,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $326,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 6.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

