Laura Bieling Sells 2,000 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Stock

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $124,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $60.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.68. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $41.10 and a 52-week high of $63.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $3.09. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 45.76%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

AGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.