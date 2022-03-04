Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys 349 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,473 shares of company stock worth $1,060,115. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $55.78. The stock had a trading volume of 219,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,709,609. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.97 and a 200-day moving average of $57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $231.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.15 and a 52-week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

