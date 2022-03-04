Legacy Private Trust Co. Grows Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up about 0.9% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $12,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at about $526,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,831,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,049,000 after purchasing an additional 730,744 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 138.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.87. 636,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.94.

