Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $5.40 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in McKesson by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Barclays lifted their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.38.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,382. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock traded down $5.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $274.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,754. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $169.75 and a one year high of $282.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

